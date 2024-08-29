Bluepoint and TriMet Win Bronze for Best Leadership Development Program from the Brandon Hall Group

"Prior to 2023, there wasn't a director-level leadership development program specifically for TriMet leaders. Knowing how well-received and impactful Bluepoint's Leadership Essentials program has been, it made perfect sense to partner with Bluepoint to develop the Director Leadership Academy." Post this

Darcie Laufenberg Hardee, Director of Learning & Development at TriMet, shared "Prior to 2023, there wasn't a director-level leadership development program specifically for TriMet leaders. Knowing how well-received and impactful Bluepoint's Leadership Essentials program has been to managers here since it launched in 2017, it made perfect sense to partner with Bluepoint to develop the Director Leadership Academy. The blend of assessments, group and individual coaching, in-person workshop, and quarterly, virtual learning sessions is an effective approach that resonates with senior leaders. Working with the Bluepoint team is a collaborative and thoughtful process from the exploratory conversations to the pilot program debrief. Bluepoint's engagement, insight, and commitment were key to creating leadership development experiences that equip TriMet's directors with crucial skills to lead their teams to execute organization-wide initiatives."

Jeffery Jenks, Senior Strategic Learning Partner at Bluepoint, added, "As a leader in the public transit industry, TriMet had a clear vision of aligning their leader development objectives with its broader business initiatives. We appreciate the partnership we have with TriMet and we are honored to receive this award."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

For information on the Brandon Hall Group's Excellence Awards and for a list of winners, please visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About Bluepoint

Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of HCI, serves businesses of all sizes and industries through assessments, coaching, workshops, and blended learning. Its mission is to assist people at all organizational levels in enhancing their leadership effectiveness through the study of advanced leadership concepts, immersive learning experiences, accountability-based coaching, direct feedback, and personal reflection. Visit https://www.bluepointleadership.com/.

About TriMet

TriMet provides bus, light rail and commuter rail service in the Portland, Oregon, region. Our transportation options connect people with their community, while easing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution — making our region a better place to live. Visit https://trimet.org/

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

