Bluepoint and Wallenius Wilhelmsen Win Bronze for Best Advance in Leadership Development from the Brandon Hall Group

Helen Guler, Senior Manager of Organizational Development at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, shared "We're very proud and happy that our Leadership Development Program with Bluepoint has received this award. The 'LDP', as we call it, has made a marked impact in our development of leaders, giving them the opportunity to explore and grow their skills, build lasting relationships, and learn through experience."

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, added, "We are proud of our collaboration with Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the positive impact it has had on their leaders and the organization as a whole. At Bluepoint, we are passionate about leadership development and how our programs can be used to build stronger organizations, communities, and families."

Brandon Hall Group, a leader in providing data, research, insights, and certifications to Learning, Talent and HR executives and organizations, is recognized for its HCM Excellence Awards® in the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry. Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on:

Alignment to their business need and environment;

Program design, functionality, and delivery;

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity;

And, overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

About Bluepoint

Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, serves businesses of all shapes and sizes, at all levels, through assessments, blended and rapid learning, and coaching, available in live or virtual instructor-led workshops with a full range of support tools and resources. Its mission is to assist people at all organizational levels to significantly enhance their leadership effectiveness through the study of advanced leadership concepts, direct feedback, intense learning experiences, accountability-based coaching, and personal reflection. Visit https://www.bluepointleadership.com/.

About Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk to customers all over the world. The company operates around 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents, a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers and eight marine terminals.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group has 8,875 employees in 29 countries worldwide. The company's purpose is to build sustainable supply chains, imagining new, more sustainable solutions for the changing world of mobility and transport on land and at sea.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (https://brandonhall.com/)

