Bluepoint Leadership Development Launches New Corporate Membership

"Leadership development needs vary based on factors like career stage and individual circumstances. With our new Membership, organizations can provide their leaders with an opportunity to curate an individualized learning path that works for them," said Joan Peterson, Vice President at Bluepoint"

The Membership was strategically designed to complement existing organizational leadership development initiatives, while recognizing the unique nature of each situation. This means L&D leaders, training managers, and/or HR professionals can weigh in on which workshops and assessments are right for their team's specific needs as well as easily track and measure progress. This is achieved through access to an on-demand portal to track your learners' progress status across blended learning experiences.

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, shared, "We recognized the need for a scalable solution that adapts to the unique needs of every leader. We're excited to be offering a membership which provides customized learning and development for both the leader and the HR professional. Both will be equipped with everything they need to create more engagement, alignment and commitment throughout their organization."

Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of HCI, serves businesses of all shapes and sizes, at all levels, through assessments, blended and rapid learning, and coaching, available in live or virtual instructor-led workshops with a full range of support tools and resources. Its mission is to assist people at all organizational levels to significantly enhance their leadership effectiveness through the study of advanced leadership concepts, direct feedback, intense learning experiences, accountability-based coaching, and personal reflection. Visit https://www.bluepointleadership.com/.

