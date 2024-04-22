Bluepoint Selected as a 2024 Leadership Training Watch List Company by Training Industry Inc.

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, shared, "We're thrilled to be recognized once again as a Watch List Company by Training Industry Inc. This honor reflects our deep commitment to empowering leaders through transformative learning experiences." Post this

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

Training Industry Inc. notes that its Watch List is intended to help buyers of training services evaluate leadership development providers, by representing emerging or unique strengths and capabilities.

"The 2024 Leadership Training Watch List represents emerging and specialized leadership development companies that craft a unique experience for both their learners and their workplace," said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies elevate the learning journey by utilizing modalities and technologies such as coaching, instructor-led (virtual or in-person), simulations, assessment tools, microlearning modules and more."

Bluepoint specializes in creating tailored leadership development solutions for different leadership levels, organizational functions, or development goals. Through expert guidance, Bluepoint empowers individuals on a transformative journey, providing them with essential tools, knowledge, and guidance to enhance their leadership skills and strengthen the organization.

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, shared, "We're thrilled to be recognized once again as a Watch List Company by Training Industry Inc. This honor reflects our deep commitment to empowering leaders through transformative learning experiences. We are grateful to partner with our incredible clients that share this vision and strive to inspire and motivate their leaders."

About Bluepoint

Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of HCI, serves businesses of all shapes and sizes, at all levels, through assessments, blended and rapid learning, and coaching, available in live or virtual instructor-led workshops with a full range of support tools and resources. Its mission is to assist people at all organizational levels to significantly enhance their leadership effectiveness through the study of advanced leadership concepts, direct feedback, intense learning experiences, accountability-based coaching, and personal reflection. Visit https://www.bluepointleadership.com/.

