Bluepoint Selected as a 2025 Leadership Training Watch List Company by Training Industry Inc.

Variety, depth/thoroughness and quality of program and service offerings for leadership training.

Market presence, brand visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership development market.

Caliber of client portfolio and customer relationships.

Business performance and growth trajectory.

Training Industry Inc. notes that its Watch List is intended to help buyers of training services evaluate leadership development providers, by representing emerging or unique strengths and capabilities.

"The 2025 Leadership Training Watch List highlights emerging and specialized leadership development companies that create distinctive learning experiences tailored to both individuals and organizations," said Danielle Draewell, Market & Business Intelligence Manager at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies enhance leadership growth by leveraging a variety of learning methods and technologies, including coaching, virtual and in-person instructor-led training, simulations, assessment tools, microlearning modules and more."

Bluepoint develops leaders at all levels and functions, offering tailored solutions to meet specific growth objectives. Through experiential workshops, coaching, assessments, learning journeys, and custom solutions, Bluepoint equips individuals with the skills, knowledge, and strategies needed to drive personal and organizational success.

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, shared, "We're thrilled to be recognized as a Watch List Company for the 14th time by Training Industry Inc. This honor reflects our continued dedication to helping leaders unlock their full potential through transformative learning experiences. We are grateful to partner with our incredible clients worldwide that share this vision and strive to inspire and motivate their leaders."

About Bluepoint

Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of HCI, works with organizations of all shapes and sizes, at all levels, to build better leaders—leaders who will have an impact today and build a talent pipeline for tomorrow. We use an experiential, practical design that enables leaders to reflect, learn, practice, and commit to actionable takeaways. Our solutions include facilitator-led workshops, individual and group coaching, 360 assessments, and reinforcement opportunities such as microlearning, leadership projects, and learning application groups. Whether delivered as standalone sessions, learning journeys, or fully customized programs, we ensure that each engagement is impactful and aligned with strategic goals. Visit https://www.bluepointleadership.com/.

About Training Industry, Inc.

"We make connections." TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

