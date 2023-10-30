Bluepoint Wins Bronze for Excellence in Blended Learning from Chief Learning Officer®

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, shared, "We are proud of our collaboration with Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the positive impact it has had on their leaders and the organization as a whole." Post this

"It is a privilege for all of us at Chief Learning Officer® to recognize the incredible works and efforts of our awardees," says Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief of CLO and BetterWork Media Group. "We are beyond grateful for every applicant who applied this year, and we're so thrilled to be able to celebrate with them at this year's Learning in Practice Awards Ceremony."

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, added, "We are proud of our collaboration with Wallenius Wilhelmsen and the positive impact it has had on their leaders and the organization as a whole. At Bluepoint, we are passionate about leadership development and how our programs can be used to build stronger organizations, communities, and families."

The Learning in Practice Awards are presented annually to practitioners and providers in recognition of excellence in learning and employee development. Entries were evaluated by Judges including senior practitioners, learning and development experts, Chief Learning Officer ®editors and past award winners.

About Bluepoint

Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, serves businesses of all shapes and sizes, at all levels, through assessments, blended and rapid learning, and coaching, available in live or virtual instructor-led workshops with a full range of support tools and resources. Its mission is to assist people at all organizational levels to significantly enhance their leadership effectiveness through the study of advanced leadership concepts, direct feedback, intense learning experiences, accountability-based coaching, and personal reflection. Visit https://www.bluepointleadership.com/.

About Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk to customers all over the world. The company operates around 125 vessels servicing 15 trade routes to six continents, a global inland distribution network, 66 processing centers and eight marine terminals.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group has 8,875 employees in 29 countries worldwide. The company's purpose is to build sustainable supply chains, imagining new, more sustainable solutions for the changing world of mobility and transport on land and at sea.

About Chief Learning Officer®

Chief Learning Officer® is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers.

