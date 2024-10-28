Bluepoint Wins Silver for Excellence in Blended Learning from Chief Learning Officer®

"We are proud of our collaboration with TriMet and the transformational steps their leaders have taken towards achieving the organization's Vision 2030 plan." Post this

The 2024 Learning in Practice Awards finalists exemplify the pinnacle of innovation and dedication in employee development," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. Since 2003, these awards have spotlighted learning leaders who go above and beyond in crafting and implementing exceptional training programs. This year's winners have once again raised the bar, showcasing inventive approaches that not only enhance individual growth but also drive organizational success. Their commitment to excellence in learning and development is truly inspiring, and we are honored to recognize their outstanding achievements.

Julie Henry, Director of Client Services at Bluepoint, added, "We are proud of our collaboration with TriMet and the transformational steps their leaders have taken towards achieving the organization's Vision 2030 plan. At Bluepoint, we are passionate about leadership development and how our programs impact both the individual leaders and organization overall."

The Learning in Practice Awards are presented annually to practitioners and providers in recognition of excellence in learning and employee development. Entries were evaluated by Judges including senior practitioners, learning and development experts, Chief Learning Officer ®editors and past award winners.

About Bluepoint

Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of HCI, serves businesses of all sizes and industries through assessments, coaching, workshops, and blended learning. Its mission is to assist people at all organizational levels in enhancing their leadership effectiveness through the study of advanced leadership concepts, immersive learning experiences, accountability-based coaching, direct feedback, and personal reflection. Visit https://www.bluepointleadership.com/.

About TriMet

TriMet provides bus, light rail, commuter rail and paratransit services in the Portland, Oregon metro area. Our transportation options connect people with their community, while easing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution — making our region a better place to live.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers.

