Blueprint Launches Insights by Blueprint to Help Real Estate Leaders Navigate Technology and Operational Change

Recent research includes a vendor landscape of AI leasing tools, a study of centralization strategies in property management, and an analysis of renewal and resident retention platforms.

Early access pricing is available at $80 per month or $800 annually with no long-term commitment required.

"Real estate is changing quickly, and operators need clarity to make better bets on tech and strategy," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, Blueprint's parent company. "Our goal is to give decision-makers a single trusted source to evaluate what's real, what's hype, and what to do next. By combining rigorous research with the lived experience of top operators, Insights by Blueprint gives leaders the confidence to move forward."

The launch of Insights by Blueprint heralds a new era for Blueprint's collaboration with Thesis Driven founder Brad Hargreaves. Hargreaves serves as editorial director of the new publication, and is driving its editorial agenda.

"There's a huge unmet need for a publication like Insights by Blueprint," Hargreaves said. "I'm excited to partner with Blueprint to bring intelligence on real estate operations and technology to the people that need it."

Subscribers receive full access to the growing research archive, ongoing weekly reports, and quarterly peer calls with senior leaders from across the industry. These calls provide a unique forum for COOs, CTOs, and innovators to compare strategies, share lessons learned, and stay ahead of operational shifts.

"By combining structured research with peer insights, Insights by Blueprint helps executives avoid costly implementation mistakes, understand the financial and operational impact of new tools, and move faster on high-priority initiatives," said Martin Kelly, Blueprint president.

The Insights by Blueprint platform is guided by an advisory board of senior executives — including technology and operations leaders from some of the largest real estate organizations — ensuring that the research remains grounded in on-the-ground realities.

Real estate is changing fast. Insights by Blueprint helps industry leaders stay ahead.

