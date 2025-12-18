Blueprint Powers AI Infrastructure Behind Rula Recap, Cutting Documentation Time by 60%+ Across National Provider Network

Blueprint announced its AI documentation engine now powers Rula Recap, helping over 21,000 clinicians reduce documentation time by 63% across Rula's national network.

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueprint, the AI Assistant built for mental health clinicians, today announced that its clinical documentation technology now powers Rula Recap, the new AI-driven scribe used across Rula's nationwide network of more than 21,000 clinicians.

Rula recently published early results demonstrating that clinicians using Rula Recap reduced documentation time by an average of 63% while maintaining clinical quality and provider oversight. Blueprint's documentation engine delivers the accuracy, stability, and scale required to support these outcomes throughout Rula's multi-state care delivery system.

This marks one of the largest deployments of an AI documentation assistant within a major mental health platform, showing that AI can materially reduce administrative burden without compromising safety, standards, or clinical autonomy. Rula Recap supports both therapists and psychiatric prescribers, ensuring documentation relief across the full spectrum of mental health providers.

"Rula Recap gives providers more of what they need most: time and energy to focus on their patients," said Dr. Doug Newton, Chief Medical Officer at Rula.

"Rula has set a new industry benchmark by making documentation relief part of its core clinical infrastructure," added Danny Freed, CEO of Blueprint. "They're demonstrating what becomes possible when you invest in systems that give clinicians back their time, focus, and presence."

AI Documentation as Core Clinical Infrastructure

Blueprint's clinical documentation technology is purpose-built for behavioral health and designed to operate within clinical workflows at enterprise scale. The platform generates structured, clinician-ready draft notes from session content while maintaining full clinician authorship and final control.

For organizations like Rula, this enables:

Significant reduction in administrative load

Consistent documentation quality across large, distributed networks

Stronger provider experience and retention

Operational throughput gains without increasing burnout

Laying the Foundation for AI-Assisted Clinical Support

The Rula collaboration is an early milestone in a broader shift toward integrated AI support across the entire care cycle. Blueprint's AI Assistant is also designed to help clinicians before, during, and after sessions with clinical support, including:

Automated preparation with relevant history and context

AI-Assisted, clinician-directed session-level insights & suggestions to enhance care

Session safety cues to support clinician awareness

Evidence-based treatment considerations

Tools to support continuity of care and clinical alignment

This session-centered model reflects where the industry is heading: AI as a reliable, governed, always-on layer within the clinical workflow, not a standalone tool.

Responsible, Clinician-Centered AI

Blueprint's platform is built for regulated clinical environments and follows rigorous standards for privacy, security, and ethical AI. Core principles include:

Organizations retain full ownership and control of their data

Clinicians maintain full authorship and decision-making authority

AI-generated drafts are optional, editable, and never auto-submitted

Enterprise-grade security, encryption, and independent audits

Blueprint's AI Assistant can be used by clinicians directly within Blueprint, embedded into an existing EHR, or deployed via an API-first architecture, exemplified by Rula's implementation—allowing large organizations to adopt AI at scale without workflow disruption.

Blueprint also supports the distinct needs of therapists and prescribers through configurable content and specialty requirements, ensuring accurate notes aligned to each role's workflow.

This framework enables organizations to gain meaningful efficiency while preserving clinical integrity, trust, and quality across their networks.

A Signal of Where the Market Is Moving

Demand for mental health services continues to outpace clinician capacity. Organizations are under pressure to improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and expand access all while maintaining clinical quality.

As a result, AI-assisted documentation and clinical decision support are becoming foundational systems rather than experimental tools.

Blueprint's role in powering Rula Recap illustrates how leading platforms are now investing in long-term AI infrastructure to improve provider experience, operational scalability, and clinical outcomes.

About Blueprint

Blueprint is the AI-Powered Practice Support System built specifically for mental-health clinicians. Blueprint delivers an advanced AI Assistant for documentation, session prep, treatment planning, and clinical insights before and after every session. Over 50,000 therapists use Blueprint to reduce administrative work and improve care delivery. Learn more at Blueprint.ai.

About Rula

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 21,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Learn more at Rula.com.

