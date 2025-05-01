Blueprint Software Systems Announces Expert Roundtable on the Future of Automation and Agentic AI

Automation is evolving—and fast. As Agentic AI reshapes how decisions are made, Blueprint's upcoming roundtable brings together top experts to explore the rewards, risks, and realities of this next era in intelligent automation.
TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueprint Software Systems is bringing together industry leaders and AI experts for a high-impact virtual roundtable titled "Smarter, Faster, Riskier? Rethinking Automation in the Age of Agentic AI." This live expert roundtable will explore how Agentic AI is transforming Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and what it means for governance, enterprise agility, and responsible innovation.
As organizations increasingly shift toward intelligent automation, Agentic AI introduces systems that learn, reason, and make autonomous decisions—offering immense potential and serious risk. This roundtable will unpack both sides of the equation.
Event Highlights:
- A dynamic discussion on how Agentic AI is reshaping traditional RPA
- Expert perspectives on governance, transparency, and ethical automation
- Real-world examples of Agentic AI in action
- Live audience Q&A
Featured Speakers:
- Dan Shimmerman, CEO, Blueprint Software Systems
- Douglas Heintzman, Co-Founder and CEO, Syncura
- Dr. Jenya Doudareva, PhD, Manager, Strategic Solution for AI Enablement and Governance, Canada Life
- Dr. Premeela Nathan, PhD, AI Strategist and GenAI Expert
"This isn't just about automation getting smarter—it's about redefining how we govern, scale, and trust the systems we build," said Dan Shimmerman, CEO of Blueprint Software Systems. "Agentic AI opens new doors, but it also demands new thinking. That's the conversation we're hosting."
The roundtable is open to business and technology leaders, automation practitioners, AI strategists, and anyone interested in the future of intelligent systems. Registration is free.
Register to attend or receive the full recording: https://www.blueprintsys.com/lp/webinar/automation-in-the-age-of-agentic-ai
About Blueprint Software Systems
Blueprint Software Systems helps organizations design, assess, and improve their automated processes to increase the value their digital workers deliver while reducing operating costs. Blueprint's platform ingests entire automation portfolios and delivers invaluable insight and analytics into those estates, indicating where there are redundancies, overly complex automations, and re-platforming opportunities to migrate entire digital workforces to new generation intelligent automation platforms at a fraction of the cost and quicker than any other option available.
