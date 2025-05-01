Blueprint Software Systems Announces Expert Roundtable on the Future of Automation and Agentic AI

"This isn't just about automation getting smarter—it's about redefining how we govern, scale, and trust the systems we build," said Dan Shimmerman, CEO of Blueprint Software Systems. "Agentic AI opens new doors, but it also demands new thinking. That's the conversation we're hosting." Post this

Event Highlights:

A dynamic discussion on how Agentic AI is reshaping traditional RPA

Expert perspectives on governance, transparency, and ethical automation

Real-world examples of Agentic AI in action

Live audience Q&A

Featured Speakers:

Dan Shimmerman , CEO, Blueprint Software Systems

, CEO, Blueprint Software Systems Douglas Heintzman , Co-Founder and CEO, Syncura

, Co-Founder and CEO, Syncura Dr. Jenya Doudareva , PhD, Manager, Strategic Solution for AI Enablement and Governance, Canada Life

, PhD, Manager, Strategic Solution for AI Enablement and Governance, Canada Life Dr. Premeela Nathan, PhD, AI Strategist and GenAI Expert

"This isn't just about automation getting smarter—it's about redefining how we govern, scale, and trust the systems we build," said Dan Shimmerman, CEO of Blueprint Software Systems. "Agentic AI opens new doors, but it also demands new thinking. That's the conversation we're hosting."

The roundtable is open to business and technology leaders, automation practitioners, AI strategists, and anyone interested in the future of intelligent systems. Registration is free.

Register to attend or receive the full recording: https://www.blueprintsys.com/lp/webinar/automation-in-the-age-of-agentic-ai

About Blueprint Software Systems

Blueprint Software Systems helps organizations design, assess, and improve their automated processes to increase the value their digital workers deliver while reducing operating costs. Blueprint's platform ingests entire automation portfolios and delivers invaluable insight and analytics into those estates, indicating where there are redundancies, overly complex automations, and re-platforming opportunities to migrate entire digital workforces to new generation intelligent automation platforms at a fraction of the cost and quicker than any other option available.

Media Contact

Bruna Simoes, Blueprint Software Systems, 1 647-288-0700, [email protected], https://www.blueprintsys.com/

SOURCE Blueprint Software Systems