Blueprint Software Systems Announces Free Trial for RPA Analytics Solution

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blueprint Software Systems – a leading provider of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) migration and RPA analytics solutions – today announced a free trial of their robust RPA Analytics Dashboards. This free trial enables automation leaders to assess a sample of their RPA bots and get instant analytics and deep insight into a portion of their RPA estate. This new offering from Blueprint aims to tackle a common challenge many RPA managers face — the lack of understanding and visibility into their RPA practices.

The RPA Dashboard Free Trial offers users limited, complimentary access to Blueprint's powerful and highly esteemed RPA Analytics Dashboards. By simply completing a short form to register, users gain immediate access to a personalized trial dashboard where they can upload and analyze their RPA bots.

"The objective of the free trial is to enable RPA leaders to gain some valuable insight into their automation estate and illuminate where inefficiencies and duplicates might exist to reduce costs," explains Blueprint President and CEO, Dan Shimmerman. "This is also an opportunity for users to take Blueprint's incredibly powerful RPA Analytics solution for a test drive without pressure or strings attached. The aim is to see how it can pay significant dividends in terms of better understanding your RPA estate and where improvements can be made for higher returns."

Specifically, Blueprint's RPA Dashboard Free Trial provides users with detailed data on their automations, including size, modules, complexity, and the applications and systems they interact with. It also provides insights into the quantity and type of code blocks used and identifies any unresolved references that may affect performance.

Accessing the Blueprint RPA Dashboard Free Trial is straightforward. Interested parties simply need to fill out a brief form on Blueprint's website here. Upon submission, users are directed to their exclusive and unique dashboard, where they can immediately upload their bots for analysis and get instant analytics.

This free trial is another shining example of Blueprint's commitment to empowering RPA leaders with the tools and technology they need to reduce the total cost of ownership for their automation practice while optimizing the performance of their automated processes. With no obligations or fees involved, Blueprint's RPA Dashboard Free Trial is an essential resource for anyone looking to improve their RPA initiative and better understand their automation estate.

About Blueprint

Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps organizations assess and improve their process automation practice, increasing the value their automations deliver while reducing operating costs. Blueprint's platform ingests entire automation portfolios and delivers invaluable insight and analytics into those estates, indicating where there are redundancies, overly complex automations, and re-platforming opportunities to migrate entire digital workforces to new generation intelligent automation platforms at a fraction of the cost and quicker than any other option available.

For more information, visit www.blueprintsys.com

