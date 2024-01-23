Blueprint Unveils Certified Partner Program that Enables Service Integrators to Complete RPA Migrations Dramatically Faster

Revamped Certified Partner Program Combined with Enhanced Product Features Enables Service Integrators to Win More Business and Deliver Value to More Clients, Much Quicker Post this

Blueprint's new Certified Partner Program provides a detailed and interactive online certification program, a resource portal, as well as planned and dedicated workshops that accelerate proficiency using the Blueprint platform. Service integrators that have already become members in Blueprint's Partner Program are realizing tangible results that include 60-75% time and cost savings, and the ability to analyze and assess their clients' RPA environments to migrate thousands of complex task bots to new RPA platforms quicker.

"The desire to migrate to more cost-effective and compatible automation platforms like Microsoft Power Automate is greater than ever," explains Blueprint President and CEO, Dan Shimmerman. "Most organizations choose to execute complex technology projects like RPA migrations with their preferred service integrators, however manual migrations are incredibly time-consuming, risky, and inflate costs that might deter customers from switching RPA platforms, even if it makes much more operational and fiscal sense. With Blueprint's Certified Partner Program, lengthy timelines and high costs are eliminated. We work closely with all our partners to help them win more business and deliver the most value to their clients. We now have the enablement, support infrastructure, and simplified cost structure in place to help our partners accelerate RPA migrations and understand complex RPA estates to service more clients and deliver optimal value at a much faster rate."

As a preferred RPA Migration Technology partner for Microsoft's global RPA migration program, Blueprint has added key features to further enable their partners when migrating and assessing their clients' RPA estates. Blueprint now offers a much more robust set of RPA analytics. This increased level of insight enables Blueprint partners to significantly de-risk RPA migration projects. RPA migration estimates and Statements of Work (SOW) can also be quickly and seamlessly produced to win more business.

Significant enhancements have been made to Blueprint's RPA Migration solution as well. In addition to converting core actions and services from the leading RPA platforms, Blueprint's RPA Migration solution also enables partners to convert all custom actions and services quickly and easily. Blueprint's recent product enhancements and new Certified Partner Program allows all partners to migrate their clients off expensive legacy RPA vendors onto Microsoft Power Automate while eliminating waste and, reducing their clients' total cost of ownership for automation faster and easier than ever before.

For more information on Blueprint's Partner Program, visit https://www.blueprintsys.com/partner-program.

About Blueprint

Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps organizations assess and improve their process automation practice, increasing the value their automations deliver while reducing operating costs. Blueprint's platform ingests entire automation portfolios and delivers invaluable insight and analytics into those estates, indicating where there are redundancies, overly complex automations, and re-platforming opportunities to migrate entire digital workforces to new generation intelligent automation platforms at a fraction of the cost and quicker than any other option available.

For more information, visit www.blueprintsys.com

