Blues Named "Overall IoT Solution Provider of the Year" in 2023 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

Blues' Notecard and Notehub work in tandem to support secure cloud and internet access for any physical product, from cranes to health monitoring devices, helping to scale and secure IIoT connectivity for global organizations.

Notecard, a small, plug-and-play wireless module, includes a cellular version that combines connectivity, low-power design, and secure "off-the-internet" communications in one embedded cloud-integrated System-On-Module (SoM). Customers can also choose connectivity that meets their needs, such as LoRa and WiFi. In addition, Notecard is manufactured with a secure-by-default approach that eliminates firmware security updates or the need to keep devices offline.

Once integrated with the desired product, Notecard works in tandem with Notehub, a cloud-based software, to support the secure transport of data directly to the cloud via the cellular network. Notehub also serves as the command-and-control center for businesses to manage devices and data at scale. The solution includes regular OTA (Over-the-Air) firmware updates and authentication and device health monitoring for both the Notecard and the device connected to it. With Notehub, data can be integrated into any platform, and it enables bi-directional data transfer, providing control and visibility in an IoT environment.

"We're focused on easing complexities that prevent developers from planning, building, testing, and delivering their products. By utilizing secure, reliable wireless communications, our customers easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, at any time," said Ray Ozzie, CEO & Founder of Blues. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Mobile Breakthrough as 'Overall IoT Solution Provider Of The Year.' IIoT devices have changed how individuals utilize technology. We will continue to promote scalable and secure IoT connectivity in order to simplify business operations and consumer lives."

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. This year's program included thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Blues helps organizations deliver measurable value using IoT-driven data intelligence. These solutions are opening new possibilities in fields like manufacturing, clean tech and EV charging. Unfortunately, 58% of IoT projects fail," states Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "This is mostly due to scalability and security challenges. With Notecard and Notehub, Blues enables businesses to create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions to transform stagnant, physical products into intelligent data-driven devices."

Blues believes every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission is to transform every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Blues helps organizations worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IIoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues' flagship products, the Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IIoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 800 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IIoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

