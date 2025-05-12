Bluescape Announces Board of Advisors Member, Joel Winton, Senior National Security Consultant and USAF Col, Retired

"Col. Winton (Ret.) brings invaluable, real-world expertise in national security, law, and defense policy that is instrumental in guiding the evolution of our solutions," said Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector at Bluescape. Post this

"I am passionate about enhancing national and international security through partner engagement and capacity building," said Colonel Winton. "I am eager to draw upon my experiences to help drive the success of Bluescape's solutions for national security, public safety and crisis response."

"Col. Winton (Ret.) brings invaluable, real-world expertise in national security, law, and defense policy that is instrumental in guiding the evolution of our solutions," said Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector at Bluescape. "As we advance our mission to support customers in staying agile and navigating complex security requirements and technology challenges, his insight and leadership will be essential."

An accomplished national security expert and a certified Joint Task Force Commander for Defense Support to Civil Authority, combined with 30+ years of Joint Command and Control, Col. Winton (Ret.) recently served as Deputy Program Manager in support of USINDOPACOM J6. He has advised the Royal Saudi Air and Space Force, authored strategic operating concepts, and contributed to legal and institutional frameworks for integrating space capabilities within the defense sector.

