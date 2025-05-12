Bluescape Announces Board of Advisors Member, Joel Winton, Senior National Security Consultant and USAF Col, Retired

Bluescape announced Joel Winton, Senior Advisor and National Security Consultant, Lexpat Global Services, and USAF Colonel, (Ret.), will be joining its newly formed Board of Advisors.
CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Colonel Joel "JW" Winton, USAF (Ret.) and Senior National Security Consultant, contributes global and national security intelligence, law and disaster preparedness & response expertise to Bluescape's leadership team Bluescape®, the collaborative operations platform, announced Joel Winton, Senior Advisor and National Security Consultant, Lexpat Global Services, and USAF Colonel, (Ret.), will be joining its newly formed Board of Advisors. The Board, established to leverage the insights and experience of senior leaders from business and public service, supports Bluescape's continued growth across defense, intelligence, public safety, and commercial sectors.
With over 30 years of expertise in Joint, Interagency, and coalition operations; criminal, national security and space law; security cooperation and exercises; disaster preparedness and combined-joint all-domain C2, Col. Winton will lend invaluable knowledge to help Bluescape shape the future for Command and Operations Center core solutions that enable decision cycle advantage.
"I am passionate about enhancing national and international security through partner engagement and capacity building," said Colonel Winton. "I am eager to draw upon my experiences to help drive the success of Bluescape's solutions for national security, public safety and crisis response."
"Col. Winton (Ret.) brings invaluable, real-world expertise in national security, law, and defense policy that is instrumental in guiding the evolution of our solutions," said Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector at Bluescape. "As we advance our mission to support customers in staying agile and navigating complex security requirements and technology challenges, his insight and leadership will be essential."
An accomplished national security expert and a certified Joint Task Force Commander for Defense Support to Civil Authority, combined with 30+ years of Joint Command and Control, Col. Winton (Ret.) recently served as Deputy Program Manager in support of USINDOPACOM J6. He has advised the Royal Saudi Air and Space Force, authored strategic operating concepts, and contributed to legal and institutional frameworks for integrating space capabilities within the defense sector.
About Bluescape
Bluescape is the mission-ready visual workplace. Bluescape empowers distributed teams with easy-to-use tools to bring agility to complex processes—eliminating miscommunications, missed deadlines, and wasted time. Available as both FedRAMP authorized cloud solution and air-gapped software, Bluescape is built for the security needs of the public sector. Customers include Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Bluescape is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Follow us on LinkedIn.
