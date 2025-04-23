Bluescape Establishes Board of Advisors, Adds Chief Cameron S. McLay (Ret., Pittsburgh)

"Our Advisors' real-world experiences and technology leadership will be a force multiplier for our solutions" explained Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector for Bluescape. Post this

Cameron S. McLay, Chief, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police (Ret.), has been appointed as the first member of the new board. With over 40 years of experience in technology-driven, community-focused policing, and performance management, Mr. McLay brings invaluable expertise that will enhance Bluescape's core solution for Command and Operations Centers.

"I am honored to draw on my experiences gained through a lifetime of service in justice and law enforcement to help shape Bluescape's solutions for public safety and crisis response," explained Chief McLay. "I see enormous opportunity to use modern technology to enhance public safety, strengthen communities, and lower costs, and I am excited to help Bluescape on its journey to achieve those positive outcomes for our communities."

The Bluescape Board of Advisors program is designed to harness the insights of selected leaders who are aligned with the company's vision and culture. "Our Advisors' real-world experiences and technology leadership will be a force multiplier for our solutions" explained Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector for Bluescape. "We look forward to Chief McLay's guiding vision."

Mr. McLay retired in December 2016 as the Chief of Police for the City of Pittsburgh, where he earned broad acclaim for his successes in improving police/community relations by professionalizing police services. During his tenure, he institutionalized data-driven, community-oriented policing, to improve understanding and outcomes. He later served as a strategic advisor to PwC's Risk and Compliance practice, helping to create data and AI solutions to assist law enforcement and the communities they serve. In recent years, he has served as a police advisor for the Mayor of Seattle (WA), as Deputy Mayor for the City of Madison (WI), and engaged in consulting roles related to policing outcomes, data analytics and performance management.

Bluescape will announce the appointment of additional Board of Advisor members throughout 2025 as the company expands its focus on DoD, public safety, crisis response, and creative operations. Litterini continued, "I am personally excited to learn from Chief McLay. Bluescape has established a reputation as having developed the world's most powerful collaborative operations software platform, with our patented visual capabilities and our unique security accreditations, such as FedRAMP. With Chief McLay's guidance, we'll now be able to better tailor our offering to serve new customers and tackle new challenges."

Bluescape is a secure and scalable collaborative operations platform. It provides a highly secure virtual workspace for exchanging information, integrating mission applications, and producing content jointly. Used as an information hub, Bluescape enables teams to create a common operating picture to streamline planning, decision-making, and collaborative work products and improve visibility. It can be used across enterprise IT systems, operational forces, and interagency or mission partners.

For more information on how Bluescape drives innovation and transformation in government and commercial organizations, visit bluescape.com.

About Bluescape

Bluescape is the mission-ready visual workplace. Bluescape empowers distributed teams with easy-to-use tools to bring agility to complex processes—eliminating miscommunications, missed deadlines, and wasted time. Available as both FedRAMP authorized cloud solution and air-gapped software, Bluescape is built for the security needs of the public sector. Customers include Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Bluescape is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Follow us on LinkedIn.

