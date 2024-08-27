Bluescape Receives Enterprise-wide ATO from U.S. Air Force at IL4

"This ATO is one of the first to follow new guidance aimed at resolving risk management and cybersecurity reciprocity challenges," explained Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector Channels and Partners for Bluescape. Post this

Bluescape's virtual workspace accelerates mission progress by giving teams a place to synchronously gather information and analysis with military-grade security, and serves as an operational single pane of glass for radiating insight across every echelon of the command hierarchy. Hosted in the Government Community Cloud, Bluescape is the only workspace SaaS solution authorized to operate at FedRAMP Moderate+ and by the U.S. DoD at IL4 for CUI data, empowering dispersed teams to bring, share and organize data and collaborate in a virtual workspace.

"This ATO is one of the first to follow new guidance aimed at resolving risk management and cybersecurity reciprocity challenges," explained Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector Channels and Partners for Bluescape. "Reciprocity enables DoD to reuse another internal or external organization's assessments to share information, reducing the time and investments involved with approving IT systems to operate on information networks. Failing to leverage reciprocity can lead to redundant and resource-intensive efforts."

Bluescape's ATO is available via DoD Boundary Cloud Access Point (BCAP) for Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router (NIPR) Access Point and mission partner support through the Internet Access Point (IAP).

About Bluescape

Bluescape is the mission-ready visual workplace. Bluescape empowers distributed teams with easy-to-use tools to bring agility to complex processes—eliminating miscommunications, missed deadlines, and wasted time. Available as both FedRAMP authorized cloud solution and air-gapped software, Bluescape is built for the security needs of the public sector. Customers include Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Bluescape was founded in Silicon Valley in 2012. Visit Bluescape.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

