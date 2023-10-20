Bluescape Streamlines Generative AI Workflows with Enhanced API Updates

"We're empowering developers to seamlessly consolidate complex, multi-step workflows and diverse applications into a unified, secure, and collaborative hub for generative AI innovation," said Peter Jackson, Bluescape CEO. Post this

Designed for developers, Bluescape's API is a robust, extensible architecture to create bespoke workflows in a virtual workspace. The API supports round-trip exchange of data, files, and metadata between Bluescape workspaces and external sources including digital asset management systems and cloud storage including Box, Adobe Experience Manager Assets, and AWS.

"Bluescape is not just a collaboration tool; it is a springboard for innovation," said Rupen Chandra, CTO and SVP of Engineering at Bluescape. "We are excited to share what's possible with the Bluescape API including model training with Amazon Rekognition and Bedrock, Large Language Model (LLM) chat to generate superior prompts, and the ability to curate and send collections of images directly to Box."

Bluescape will be premiering these innovations and more on November 17th at the Henry Stewart Creative Operations Los Angeles 2023 event.

