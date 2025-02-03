BlueSnap Expands and Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Global Systems Integrators

"We are working to ensure more integrators and consultants understand the value of the BlueSnap platform, the ease with which it can be seamlessly deployed into any technology stack via a single integration." Post this

Systems integrators are responsible for helping their clients improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve decision-making by designing, implementing, managing, and orchestrating a range of back-end technology solutions. BlueSnap can help systems integrators better align payments strategies with client business objectives, determine the ideal time and process for introducing new and enhanced payments solutions, and identify the specific features that will allow any business to meet its goals.

"Global businesses want and need localized payment capabilities to transact across borders without having to retain multiple providers, which leads to significant technical debt and multiple messy integrations," Helgeson continued. "Via our integration with platforms such as NetSuite, Big Commerce, Sage Intacct, and others, and by expanding our engagements with leading systems integrators, more global B2B businesses will be able to leverage BlueSnap's advanced payments tools and solutions."

On February 6th, BlueSnap will host a webinar to better familiarize systems integrators with the critical yet often overlooked role payments play in achieving seamless business operations. Webinar attendees will learn how to identify client payment needs and will come away equipped with the tools, insights, and expertise needed to introduce payments solutions and deliver greater value and support to clients.

