BlueSnap Expands Integration with BigCommerce Bringing the Power of Payment Orchestration to Businesses Around the World

The expanded integration will support the eCommerce platform in elevating the online selling experience for B2C and B2B brands, driving growth on a global scale

BOSTON and LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for businesses around the world, has expanded their integration withBigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands to allow enterprises, small businesses and B2B companies alike, to create customised local and global checkout experiences through BlueSnap's powerful global payment orchestration platform.

The expansion with BlueSnap will allow BigCommerce retailers and B2B brands to offer consumers and buyers more familiar ways to pay with the additional payment types such as SEPA, iDeal and stored ACH. BigCommerce customers will be able to provide a seamless checkout experience for brands and this includes an integrated experience with online checkout for cards.

With BlueSnap's payment orchestration platform, businesses can achieve global customization through a single integration and can enable or disable payment features based on country, product, payment type and more.

Rachel Trueblood, SVP of Partner Management & Marketing at BlueSnap, said: "Our expansion with BigCommerce comes at the perfect time for businesses looking to scale and sell their products domestically and globally. With our payment orchestration platform, BigCommerce users can benefit from increased sales and reduced costs; support multiple use cases such as marketplaces and subscriptions; manage value-added services that can be turned on and off by country, by product, by issuer; and reduce technical debt. We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with BigCommerce, supporting their users' needs."

BlueSnap's payment orchestration platform is designed to aid expanding international businesses. It features a network of global banks to increase authorisation rates, payment optimization tools to reduce costs and boost sales, and built-in chargeback and fraud management - all accessible through a single integration.

Michaela Weber, GM of Payments & Global Business Development at BigCommerce, said: "Over the last year, BigCommerce has made significant moves to support business growth for both global customers as well as B2B businesses. We recently launched the new release of B2B Edition, a comprehensive suite of B2B functionalities that enhances the online selling experience for suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. Expanding our integration with BlueSnap enables our merchants and B2B brands to truly adapt to changing consumer and buyer behaviours - furthering their global reach. BlueSnap's payment orchestration platform perfectly complements our modern seamless selling experience, and we are excited to see how our joint efforts will continue to help the businesses we support reach new heights globally."

As a fully licensed payment processor, BlueSnap's platform ensures extra security for online transactions with the latest version of 3D secure and the most up to date authentication technology for Secure Customer Authentication (SCA) compliance.

