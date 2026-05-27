BlueSnap Helps BTR Streamline Invoicing and Collections while Dramatically Reducing Overhead and Credit Card Fees

Since replacing manual invoicing and outdated AR technology with BlueSnap AR Automation, leading fleet solutions provider has experienced accelerated cash flow, improved operational efficiencies, and greater customer engagement

WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSnap, powered by Payroc, today announced that since implementing BlueSnap AR Automation, BTR has saved approximately 1,940 labor hours per year and nearly $400,000 in credit card fee payments. BTR, North America's leading provider of capital, growth, and operational fleet solutions for the logistics and environmental industries, selected BlueSnap to automate AR processes and streamline payments and collections processes across the company.

With a customer portfolio of Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, and independently owned businesses, BTR rents as many as 1,000 trucks at any given time and manages nearly 800 invoices each month. The company's legacy billing system required the finance team to send invoices manually and wait for checks to arrive by mail, resulting in cash flow delays and increases in operational overhead. Additionally, the previous system emailed invoices and collection notices from a third-party address, resulting in emails being ignored by untrusting customers, redirected to junk mail folders, or stuck behind strong firewalls.

To resolve these issues, BTR chose BlueSnap to expand payment functionality, enhance AR efficiency, and improve customer experience through more personalized communications and outreach. Very quickly, the advanced payment and AR features of the BlueSnap solution, as well as its ability to integrate seamlessly with BTR's ERP, began to deliver the efficiencies and improvements BTR sought.

"BlueSnap has allowed us to eliminate so many labor hours that were once spent on collections and bank reconciliation," said Justin Perez, BTR Controller. "We're seeing improvements in collections and more cash coming in. We're also developing more personal relationships with customers. Instead of just tracking down emails, we're having more meaningful calls that help keep our systems up to date."

Today, BlueSnap's platform allows BTR to send consistent invoice reminders securely using their branded email. Customers actually receive these communications and invoices are being paid more quickly. BlueSnap's integration with BTR's ERP reduces the time spent on reconciliation, freeing team members to focus on projects that require attention. Additionally, BlueSnap's compliant surcharging functionality saves BTR nearly $400,000 annually in credit card fees.

"B2B enterprises need modern AR and payments tools to reduce operational complexities, strengthen customer relationships, and improve cash flow," said Jeff Wurstner, AR Automation and Payment Expert, BlueSnap. "BTR's success in implementing BlueSnap demonstrates how a comprehensive and integrated payments platform with advanced AR automation capabilities can transform invoicing and reconciliation into a driver of growth, savings, and efficiency."

About BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc:

BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc, provides global payment orchestration, helping businesses accept payments worldwide, increase revenue, reduce costs, and streamline cross-border commerce. Built for scale, flexibility, and performance, BlueSnap enables companies and software platforms to grow in any market. Backed by Payroc's global acquiring reach and more than $125B in annual processing, BlueSnap delivers scalable technology and world-class support to help businesses grow without borders. Visit www.bluesnap.com.

About BTR:

BTR is the leading provider of fleet solutions for the Environmental and Logistics industries, delivering flexible truck rental and purchase options to keep operations running smoothly. Our mission is to drive fleets to a more efficient tomorrow by being flexible, dependable, and supportive, building lasting partnerships that help our customers succeed.

Media Contact

Greg Kalish, Hard Numbers for BlueSnap, 1 516.620.7815, [email protected]

SOURCE Hard Numbers for BlueSnap