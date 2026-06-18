BlueSnap Helps RemoteLock Reduce Payment Processing Costs by 50% While Supporting Global Growth

"RemoteLock's success demonstrates how the right payment solution can deliver measurable business impact. By reducing fees, improving payment performance, and simplifying global payments, BlueSnap enables companies like RemoteLock to focus on innovation and growth." Post this

With more than 10,000 customers in over 75 countries, RemoteLock's software enables property managers, commercial real estate operators, and other organizations to manage access permissions and smart locks using a centralized cloud platform. Expansion and growth had prompted the company to migrate from the legacy technology stack it had outgrown to a modern enterprise software platform and adopt a new and enhanced billing system. BlueSnap offered the agility and flexibility to integrate with RemoteLock's new backend technology and support international customers.

With BlueSnap, RemoteLock can now streamline payment processing, access additional payment capabilities, and offer its customers an improved payment experience that saves time and money. With seamless integrations into RemoteLock's ERP and subscription billing platform, BlueSnap has also enabled RemoteLock to automate account functions, improve contract management, consolidate vendors, and introduce new and more convenient payment methods, moving away from wire transfers.

"As software companies expand internationally, payments can quickly become a source of complexity and unwanted expense," said Reuben Marlowe, Senior Account Executive, BlueSnap. "RemoteLock's success demonstrates how the right payment solution can deliver measurable business impact. By reducing fees, improving payment performance, and simplifying global payments, BlueSnap enables companies like RemoteLock to focus on innovation and growth."

About BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc:

BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc, provides global payment orchestration, helping businesses accept payments worldwide, increase revenue, reduce costs, and streamline cross-border commerce. Built for scale, flexibility, and performance, BlueSnap enables companies and software platforms to grow in any market. Backed by Payroc's global acquiring reach and more than $125 billion in annual processing, BlueSnap delivers scalable technology and world-class support to help businesses grow without borders. Visit bluesnap.com.

About RemoteLock:

RemoteLock has been automating access control and improving on-site property operations efficiencies across multiple industries, including vacation rental and multifamily, for more than ten years. As a leading access-centered property operations software platform provider with more than 10,000 customers in 75+ countries, RemoteLock helps property managers enable, control, and automate access and climate control across their portfolio. RemoteLock's platform saves property managers time and money through the elimination of tasks for onsite staff and helps scale businesses with greater confidence. It is differentiated by its dozens of integrations with applicable hardware and business software systems for an easy-to-use, turn-key solution.

Media Contact

Greg Kalish, Hard Numbers for BlueSnap, 1 516-620-7815, [email protected], www.bluesnap.com

SOURCE BlueSnap