BlueSnap Helps Simpler Generate 50% of Revenue Through Embedded Payments

Through its partnership with BlueSnap, a checkout-as-a-service provider has launched a differentiated payments-enabled checkout platform and is reaping the benefits of being a payments business without investing in the infrastructure

WALTHAM, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSnap, powered by Payroc, today announced that Simpler, a leading checkout-as-a-service platform, now generates 50% of its total revenue from payments after implementing BlueSnap's Embedded Payments solution. The company selected BlueSnap to transform its checkout product into a scalable payments solution that could create new revenue streams for Simpler.

Simpler provides checkout technology for emerging mid-market eCommerce businesses, primarily in Europe, providing a single solution that helps merchants drive higher conversions at lower costs. Seeking to avoid the cost and complexity of building its own payments operation, the company sought a partner that could deliver a branded payments solution while offering the technology, expertise, merchant onboarding, and global payments infrastructure to support merchants across multiple regions.

After researching options, Simpler selected BlueSnap based on its unique ability to deliver a combination of embedded payments functionality and global payments capabilities. Today, BlueSnap's Embedded Payments enables Simpler to support merchant payment acceptance across 20 markets throughout the UK and the European Union. The BlueSnap platform provides merchants with a seamless onboarding experience while allowing Simpler to generate revenue through transactions processed on its platform.

"BlueSnap's platform capabilities have been game-changing," said Alex Kyriakopoulos, Simpler co-founder. "BlueSnap allows Simpler to host other merchants and generate revenue from their transactions. I don't know if we could ever have had a custom setup as we have now. The white labeling and the embedded payments are the key characteristics that made this possible. If someone wanted to build a similar product, I would recommend BlueSnap 10 out of 10 times."

"Software platforms are increasingly recognizing that payments can be a powerful driver of revenue growth," said Michael Misasi, Director, Embedded Partner Management, BlueSnap. "Simpler's success demonstrates how embedded payments can create significant new revenues while delivering better experiences for merchants. By leveraging BlueSnap's technology, Simpler was able to quickly launch a scalable payments program and focus on growing its business without having to manage or invest in payment infrastructure."

About BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc:

BlueSnap, Powered by Payroc, provides global payment orchestration, helping businesses accept payments worldwide, increase revenue, reduce costs, and streamline cross-border commerce. Built for scale, flexibility, and performance, BlueSnap enables companies and software platforms to grow in any market. Backed by Payroc's global acquiring reach and more than $125 billion in annual processing, BlueSnap delivers scalable technology and world-class support to help businesses grow without borders. Visit www.bluesnap.com.

Media Contact

Greg Kalish, Hard Numbers for BlueSnap, 1 516-620-7815, [email protected], www.bluesnap.com

SOURCE Hard Numbers for BlueSnap