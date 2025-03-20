BlueSnap Honored with FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best B2B Payments Product

Leading payments technology company recognized for revolutionizing B2B payments with a comprehensive global payment orchestration platform that helps B2B companies get paid faster
BOSTON and LONDON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueSnap, a leading global payment orchestration platform, has been named "Best B2B Payments Product" at the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights BlueSnap's innovative approach to helping B2B businesses streamline digital payments, reduce costs, and expand globally through a single, unified platform.
"B2B enterprises around the world continue to rely on BlueSnap's global payment orchestration platform for advanced and modernized cross-border payment capabilities as they enter into new markets and pursue new revenue opportunities," said Henry Helgeson, BlueSnap CEO. "We are honored that our industry leading B2B payments platform has been recognized with a prestigious FinTech Breakthrough award."
BlueSnap's modular payments platform enables businesses to accept more payment types, boost authorization rates with local acquiring in 50 countries, and reduce fees—all while improving cash flow and customer satisfaction. Through its strategic partnerships with BigCommerce, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, and Sage Intacct, BlueSnap enables B2B users to streamline and optimize their payment processes, simplify global transactions, scale faster, and compete more effectively.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program recognizing innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world. For nearly a decade, the awards have recognized and honored innovations across a range of categories, including personal finance, lending, payments, investment, and more. This year's competition featured more than 4,500 submissions from fintech companies operating across the globe.
BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments online. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com.
