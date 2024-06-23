Bluestar Holdings Announces Joint Venture with Hunington Properties Inc.

Bluestar Holdings is pleased to announce its joint venture with Hunington Properties on the development of a Class A retail shopping center in Fulshear, Texas.

HOUSTON, June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PWC Partners, LLC dba Bluestar Holdings ("Bluestar"), a private investment firm founded to identify and invest in private lower middle-market growth-oriented companies and real estate assets, is pleased to announce its joint venture with Hunington Properties on the development of a multi-tenant Class A retail shopping center in Fulshear, Texas.

Established in 1984, Hunington Properties is a Houston based experienced commercial real estate developer. Hunington has a successful track record of developing retail and multifamily projects for over 40 years. Bluestar has a unique relationship with Hunington and was afforded the opportunity to partner with Hunington on this new development.

The development project is a multi-tenant shopping center at Jordon Ranch in west Houston. Jordan Ranch is in the epicenter of several newly developed large master planned residential (single-family & multi-family) communities. The project is strategically located on the north-south thoroughfare (Texas Heritage Parkway), a new four lane major road traveling for 7 miles through all the new large master-planned communities in the area.

Hunington was seeking an equity partner that allowed it to minimize its investor base. "We are very excited to partner with Hunington on this project as I have had great success with Hunington in the past," said Randy Corson, Co-Founder and Partner at Bluestar. "Working with the team at Hunington was seamless providing us the ability to have a smooth closing with our limited partners," said Robert Whilden, Co-Founder and Partner at Bluestar.

About Bluestar Holdings

Founded in 2024, Bluestar is a Texas-based, lower middle-market independent equity sponsor. Bluestar seeks to partner either directly with privately held companies or invest in or co-invest alongside other sponsors. Bluestar is seeking opportunities focused on minority investments but will also consider control positions as well. Bluestar takes a value-oriented opportunistic investment approach and is open to investments across a broad range of industries. Bluestar acts in the capacity of an Independent Sponsor and seeks to arrange investment opportunities on a deal-by-deal basis. For more information on Bluestar please visit https://bluestar-holdings.com/.

