blueStone Staffing Rebrands to blueStone Solutions Group

blueStone Expands to Offer Staffing, Project, and HR+Payrolling Solutions for a Modern Workforce

CHICAGO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- blueStone Staffing Solutions, a trusted leader in talent acquisition, is proud to announce its official rebrand to blueStone Solutions Group. This strategic transformation reflects the company's significant growth and commitment to providing a broader suite of workforce solutions. With an expanded portfolio that now includes Project Solutions and HR+Payrolling Solutions under the Total PEO brand, blueStone Solutions Group is positioned to better serve the evolving needs of businesses across industries. This expansion represents the work blueStone has already begun with its clients, ensuring that its services align with the comprehensive solutions businesses require today.

For over 24 years, blueStone Staffing Solutions has been a reliable partner in staffing services, connecting top talent with leading organizations. As the company has grown, so has its expertise in workforce management. The decision to rebrand as blueStone Solutions Group marks a new chapter in its evolution. Now allowing the company to offer clients a more comprehensive suite of services that extend beyond traditional staffing.

"We recognized the need to expand our services to better meet the challenges businesses face today," said James Moloney, Executive VP of Sales and Client Services of blueStone Solutions Group. "Our new name reflects our growth beyond staffing, offering end-to-end solutions for workforce management, project execution, and HR administration. We remain committed to the same high standards of service our clients expect while now delivering even more value."

A Broader Range of Workforce Solutions

As part of its rebrand and expansion, blueStone Solutions Group now operates through three key service divisions:

Staffing Solutions: Building on its legacy of delivering top-tier talent, blueStone continues to provide specialized staffing services. Including services across IT, finance, and other key industries.

Project Solutions: A dedicated service line focused on networks and infrastructure, project management, application development, and customized solutions to help businesses execute mission-critical projects.

HR+Payrolling Solutions (Total PEO): A newly established division under the Total PEO brand, offering comprehensive HR support, payroll processing, compliance management, and employee benefits administration.

The creation of Total PEO as a blueStone Solutions Group company underscores the organization's commitment to delivering seamless workforce management solutions. By handling payroll, benefits, and compliance, Total PEO enables businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring employee satisfaction and regulatory compliance.

What This Means for Clients and Partners

blueStone Solutions Group is expanding its capabilities and delivering the high-quality service and expertise its clients trust. This evolution strengthens existing partnerships and enhances opportunities for businesses seeking more than just staffing solutions.

"This transition is about growth and opportunity," James Moloney added. "We've always been focused on helping businesses succeed through exceptional talent solutions. Now, we can support them even further with project execution and HR administration. Our clients can trust that our expertise and dedication remain at the core of everything we do."

With this rebrand, blueStone Solutions Group reaffirms its commitment to innovation and service excellence. The company is excited to embark on this next chapter, continuing to provide trusted workforce solutions while expanding its impact across industries.

For more information about blueStone Solutions Group and its expanded service offerings, visit bluestonesg.com.

Media Contact

Sara Martinez, blueStone Solutions Group, 1 6304235820, [email protected], bluestonesg.com

SOURCE blueStone Solutions Group