Bluetape Solutions Names Tim Hartpence Chief Executive Officer

Hartpence, a growth catalyst with nearly two decades of experience accelerating businesses, tapped to lead Bluetape's next phase of growth.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluetape Solutions, the Lowcountry's premier real estate repair company, today announced the appointment of Tim Hartpence as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Hartpence, a growth catalyst with nearly two decades of experience accelerating businesses, will propel Bluetape's next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Bluetape family," said Scott Hawkins, Co-Founder of Bluetape Solutions. "Tim's extensive experience working with Realtors and brokerages and his visionary approach to growth are exactly what we need as we continue to expand our real estate repair services and enhance our reputation for reliability, commitment to quality and excellence in client support in the Lowcountry and beyond."

Hartpence is a connector with a deep network of REALTORSⓇ and service organizations in the real estate ecosystem. Prior to joining Bluetape, Hartpence led business development at PunchList (now Bosscat) where he quickly grew the Washington, DC market to be one of the company's top performers through strategic partnerships. Hartpence also continues to lead nationwide growth for TheQwikFix, a California-based company that uses proprietary AI to create accurate repair quotes from home inspection reports.

"I am honored to join Bluetape Solutions at such an exciting time," said Hartpence. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue delivering exceptional service to our clients and driving our mission to be the most trusted repair company for REALTORSⓇ and their clients."

Bluetape Solutions has built a solid reputation for its commitment to quality, timely repairs, and outstanding customer service in Charleston, SC and surrounding areas. Under Hartpence's leadership, the company aims to further strengthen its position in the market and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation.

About Bluetape Solutions

Bluetape Solutions is a leading repair company in the Lowcountry, specializing in closing repairs. With a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Bluetape Solutions has become the trusted choice for homeowners and real estate professionals in Charleston, SC and surrounding areas. For more information, visit www.bluetapesolutions.com.

Media Contact

Scott Hawkins, Bluetape Solutions, 1 (719) 290-9356, [email protected], www.bluetapesolutions.com

SOURCE Bluetape Solutions