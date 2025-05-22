Bluetape USA Appoints PropTech and Home Improvement Veteran James Bruno as New CEO to Drive Next Stage of Growth

"In an industry where differentiation is key, partnering with a premium, reliable repair service like Bluetape allows agents to offer a service that's a step above..." Post this

"The real estate repair landscape is ripe for transformative change," said James Bruno, in his first statement as CEO. "Bluetape's method of integrating strong operational systems and tech-driven efficiencies enables our service excellence. This isn't just about repairs; it's about uplifting the relevancy and brand of the agents and brokerages we work with. In an industry where differentiation is key, partnering with a premium, reliable repair service like Bluetape allows agents to offer a service that's a step above—turning a potential pain point into a positive experience for them and their clients. I'm incredibly excited to lead a company so clearly focused on solving these critical pain points for agents."

Bluetape is uniquely positioned to meet the surging demand for reliable and efficient real estate repairs. Bruno elaborates, "For too long, agents, sellers, and buyers have navigated a fragmented, outdated repair model. There's a clear demand for a modern alternative that offers a seamless experience and consistently high-quality results. Bluetape answers that call. From our fast, digital estimates and transparent project tracking to the unmatched reliability of our trained, in-house repair team and dedicated single point of contact, we are providing the 21st-century solution that empowers modern agents."

Bruno's expertise and experience in leading residential improvement projects, optimizing workflows through automation and digitization, aligns perfectly with Bluetape's core mission to modernize and simplify the pre-listing and inspection repair process, allowing agents to focus on their clients and core business.

"James's proven ability to build and scale operations while maintaining a superior customer experience makes him the ideal leader to spearhead Bluetape's next phase of growth and innovation," said Brad Hawkins, Co-founder and SVP, Field Operations at Bluetape USA. "His profound understanding of both the construction industry and the nuances of technology-enabled service delivery will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and continue to redefine the real estate repair market."

