Bluewater Announces Journey Maps™ for Cornerstone, SumTotal, and Saba for Enhanced Learning Experiences

Revolutionizing the Learning Journey

Bluewater Journey Maps™ deliver an interactive, intuitive, and personalized learning experience overlaying existing LMS platforms. It provides a holistic, user-centric approach to organizational learning, aligning personal growth with organizational objectives.

Why Journey Maps?

Keep Your Same LMS: Journey Maps integrate with your current LMS, enriching it without requiring a replacement.

Interactive and Engaging: Journey Maps boost participation and retention by making learning more interactive.

Interactive & Intuitive Learning Paths: With the integration, companies can visualize and customize learning pathways for employees, making training modules more engaging and effective.

Collaborating for Success

"We are elated to bring Bluewater Journey Maps™ to a broader audience through this collaboration," said Chris Bond, CEO of Bluewater. "Our commitment is to provide transformative learning solutions that are both powerful and user-friendly. With these integrations, we are ensuring that more organizations can effortlessly elevate their training programs."

Availability

The Bluewater Journey Maps™ integration with Cornerstone, SumTotal, and Saba is available immediately. Organizations can also take advantage of a special 20% discount for the first year when scheduling a demo before October 15th, 2023.

About Bluewater

Bluewater Learning has been a trusted Cornerstone partner for 12 years, specializing in transforming how businesses leverage learning and talent technology. We focus on building long-term relationships instead of one-time transactions, emphasizing impact over tools. Our offerings are flexible and tailored, ranging from Managed Services to Journey Maps and Compliance Dashboards. We take your vision and convert it into a work of art, ensuring your LMS journey is not just successful, but truly transformative. For more information, visit www.bluewaterlearning.com.

