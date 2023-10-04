Bluewave Expands Executive Expertise with VP, Solution Advisory

"Kevin is poised to lead the epicenter of our approach as we continue to emphasize outcomes over products," advised Wayne Dietrich, COO of Bluewave Technology Group. Tweet this

"CIOs are overwhelmed with point solutions, hundreds of vendor options, and pressures to drive innovation while protecting the enterprise," expressed Kevin Cartwright, Bluewave's new Vice President of Solution Advisory. "I chose Bluewave because their approach aligns with my belief in empowering CIOs to achieve their goals through strategic buying decisions and collaborative partnerships. I am excited to lead this amazing team of strategists and technologists who prioritize client business goals above all else, ensuring our clients truly realize the value of their technology investments."

"Focusing on integrity, putting the client first, strategic positioning, and understanding clients' desired business outcomes, Kevin is the perfect leader for our Solution Advisory team," says Wayne Dietrich, Chief Operating Officer of Bluewave Technology Group. "Kevin is poised to lead the epicenter of our approach as we continue to emphasize outcomes over products with our clients through combining technology expertise with business acumen."

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave is an advisory and sourcing partner transforming how companies acquire and manage technology solutions. Our team of technology experts and analysts, leveraging our proven approach, guides businesses of all sizes to make well-informed technology decisions. Specializing in modernizing the IT and telecom infrastructure, Bluewave partners with proven cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and CX providers to develop the best solution while maximizing technology investments and ensuring long-term success. Learn more at bluewave.net.

