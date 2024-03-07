Bluewave Strengthens Corporate Development Team with Key Appointments

The addition of Meeker and Schlagbaum underscores Bluewave's commitment to strategic growth and innovation, positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic technology advisory landscape. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven to our team. His extensive background in M&A and a passion for empowering business owners will undoubtedly drive our corporate development initiatives to new heights," remarked Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. "In addition to having Steven lead our M&A sourcing efforts, we now have Craig's guidance and support in our M&A strategy and strategic initiatives," added Penland. "Craig is a respected figure in the channel, having pioneered the telecom industry's indirect distribution model. His wealth of experience will be instrumental in identifying advisors who are personally ready to transition and become part of the Bluewave platform."

Meeker arrives at Bluewave with 15 years of M&A experience, assisting over 40 entrepreneurial business owners in raising capital, scaling operations, and navigating successful exits. Meeker has held several executive roles, including Chief Strategy Officer at Dealer Socket, leading M&A and the integration for multiple acquired business units, and, most recently, Chief Operating Officer at Vision Dealer Solutions, where he played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence.

Before joining Bluewave, Schlagbaum served as Senior Vice President and Indirect Channel Chief at Comcast Business, overseeing a billion-dollar business, and leading a team of over 150 indirect channel colleagues. With a distinguished career spanning companies such as Ingram Micro, Sony, IBM, Level 3, and Comcast Business, Schlagbaum has consistently delivered award-winning channel programs, cementing his reputation as a trailblazer.

The addition of Meeker and Schlagbaum underscores Bluewave's commitment to strategic growth and innovation, positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic technology advisory landscape.

Bluewave is an advisory and sourcing partner transforming how companies acquire and manage technology solutions. Our team of technology experts and analysts, leveraging our proven approach, guides businesses of all sizes to make well-informed technology decisions. Specializing in modernizing the IT and telecom infrastructure, Bluewave partners with proven cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and CX providers to develop the best solution while maximizing technology investments and ensuring long-term success.

