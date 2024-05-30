Bluewave Technology Group Acquires ForesTel, Expanding into the Pacific Northwest

"ForesTel not only extends our reach in the U.S. to the Pacific Northwest but also enhances our dedication to client advocacy," said Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. Post this

"With 35 years of strategic advisory expertise and a strong reputation in the Portland area for client care, ForesTel not only extends our reach in the U.S. but also enhances our dedication to client advocacy," said Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. He expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic move and the value it brings to Bluewave's offerings.

Dennis Allen, President and Owner of ForesTel, emphasized the significance of embracing technological advancements. "For the past 35 years, ForesTel has driven sustained growth by prioritizing customer experience and fostering an environment where exceptional interactions are the norm. We are thrilled to join forces with Bluewave, enhancing our customer experience by providing our clients with more technology resources and supplier advocacy."

This acquisition reinforces Bluewave's commitment to excellence and positions the company for future growth and enhanced service delivery.

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave is an advisory and sourcing partner transforming how companies acquire and manage technology solutions. Our team of technology experts and analysts, leveraging our proven approach, guides businesses of all sizes to make well-informed technology decisions. Specializing in modernizing the IT and telecom infrastructure, Bluewave partners with proven cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and CX providers to develop the best solution while maximizing technology investments and ensuring long-term success. Learn more at bluewave.net.

About ForesTel

Founded in 1989, ForesTel is a leading telecommunications solutions provider. Evolving with the industry, we offer a comprehensive range of services, including Voice, Data, Cloud, Colo, and Security. We serve over 700 commercial clients across North America and internationally and focus on crafting tailored solutions to meet your needs. In a sector where customer service often falls short, ForesTel stands out by delivering accessible, personalized, and expert service. Our team brings over 100 years of combined experience in telecommunications, ensuring exceptional problem resolution and support.

Media Contact

