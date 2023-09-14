Bluewave Technology Group Acquires JIL Communications, Expanding Advisory Leadership in Kentucky

"With the inclusion of the JIL team, we further enhance Bluewave's technical excellence and operational capabilities," stated Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave Technology Group. Tweet this

"Bringing 24 years of strategic advisory experience and key healthcare clients, JIL boosts not only our presence but also strengthens our team in Kentucky", advised Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave, as he shared his excitement about the strategic move. Further stating, "With the inclusion of the JIL team, we further enhance Bluewave's technical excellence and operational capabilities. Our focus on culture and clients is sharpened by uniting former Virtual Telecomm, former SinglePoint Solutions, and now JIL teams in Louisville."

Charlie Booth, Founder, President, and CEO of JIL Communications, emphasized the evolving technological landscape, noting, "As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace and complexity increases, our clients require expert advisory across solution suites including cloud, network, CX, and cybersecurity. Bluewave's team of experts possesses the acumen to devise technology roadmaps and deliver optimal outcomes for our clients. It's remarkable to witness my team becoming part of a thriving leader in our field."

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave is an advisory and sourcing partner transforming how companies acquire and manage technology solutions. Our team of technology experts and analysts, leveraging our proven approach, guides businesses of all sizes to make well-informed technology decisions. Specializing in modernizing the IT and telecom infrastructure, Bluewave partners with proven cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and CX providers to develop the best solution while maximizing technology investments and ensuring long-term success. Learn more at bluewave.net.

About JIL Communications

JIL Communications is an award-winning technology advisory and management firm headquartered in Louisville, KY. Boasting over 30 years of experience, the JIL team empowers clients to navigate the technology landscape for enhanced business outcomes and fiscal efficiency. With a specialized emphasis on networks, hybrid cloud, and CX portfolio, JIL Communications delivers forward-looking solutions, offering clients the best options, pricing, and support. To learn more about JIL Communications, please visit jilcommunications.com.

