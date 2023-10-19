Bluewave Technology Group Expands Its Reach with Strategic Acquisition of RCG

Strengthening Client-Centric Technology Advisory Services with Presence in the Nashville Metro Area
PARSIPANNY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluewave Technology Group ("Bluewave"), a leading nationwide technology advisory and sourcing company dedicated to fostering strategic growth, announces its successful acquisition of Resource Communication Group ("RCG"). Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, RCG is a highly regarded telecommunications advisory agency with a track record of excellence in providing comprehensive telecom lifecycle management services. The financial terms of this transaction have been kept confidential. This strategic milestone marks Bluewave's fifth acquisition this year, expanding its presence into the Nashville metro area.
Founded in 2004 and later acquired by John Anderson, Rich Brown, and Kara Rickvalsky in 2018, RCG has been at the forefront of providing medium-sized enterprises with a full-function, outsourced telecom team. Under their leadership, RCG developed a comprehensive suite of telecom services, encompassing solutioning, contracting, implementation, expense management, and optimization. Fifty percent of their clients have a tenure of over 15 years, a testament to RCG's commitment to delivering expert management of telecom and communication services. In 2019, RCG gained national recognition by being included in the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Anderson, Brown, and Rickvalsky, each possessing over 25 years of telecom experience, have been instrumental in RCG's continued success and reputation for excellence.
Kara Rickvalsky, Partner and Owner of RCG explained, "Now, being part of Bluewave is a significant step in our commitment to enhancing client-centric technology advisory services. John, Rich, and I are passionate about extending specialized support to IT teams. Bluewave shares our belief that clients benefit from collaborative partnerships in developing and managing solutions to achieve defined outcomes. We are excited to unite with Bluewave, offering our clients and team members enhanced opportunities within a nationwide, growing organization."
"We are delighted to welcome RCG to Bluewave," said Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. "This strategic integration reinforces our position as a leading technology advisory and sourcing company and enhances our ability to provide clients with top-tier technology lifecycle management services. We look forward to combining our expertise and resources to provide excellent service to our clients and help them achieve their technology goals and measurable business outcomes."
About Bluewave Technology Group
Bluewave is an advisory and sourcing partner transforming how companies acquire and manage technology solutions. Our team of technology experts and analysts, leveraging our proven approach, guides businesses of all sizes to make well-informed technology decisions. Specializing in modernizing the IT and telecom infrastructure, Bluewave partners with proven cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and CX providers to develop the best solution while maximizing technology investments and ensuring long-term success. Learn more at bluewave.net.
About RCG
We bring unique clarity to a complex industry through our consulting, design/engineer expertise, centralized procurement, process implementation, project management, expense management, and escalation resolution. We help our clients navigate the messy and problematic world of telecommunications, and our goal is to allow our clients to repurpose time, resources, and focus from the difficult-to-consume, costly, and typically non-strategic world of telecom.
Media Contact
Lisa Guillaume, Bluewave Technology Group, 7209390680, [email protected], www.bluewave.net
SOURCE Bluewave Technology Group
Share this article