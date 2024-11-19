Bluewave Technology Group Expands Northeast Footprint with the Acquisition of Comtel Group, Inc.

"With Comtel's strong relationships in the Northeast and Bluewave's advisory approach and expertise, we'll empower businesses to navigate their technology decisions more effectively and achieve their goals faster," advised Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. Post this

This acquisition is not just a geographic expansion—it's a win for Comtel's clients. By joining Bluewave, clients can now access a broader range of solution advisory expertise across network, cloud, customer experience (CX), and security. Whether designing a cloud migration strategy, enhancing network security, or improving customer experience through advanced contact center technologies, Bluewave's depth of expertise and vendor network will provide significant value to Comtel's long-standing client base.

"We're excited to provide Comtel's clients with access to Bluewave's expanded resources and expertise," said Seth Penland, Founder and CEO of Bluewave. "With Comtel's strong relationships in the Northeast and Bluewave's ability to assess, advise, and advocate throughout the entire buying process, we'll empower businesses to navigate their technology decisions more effectively and achieve their goals faster."

Stephen Morris, Co-Founder and President of Comtel, also shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "For over 30 years, we've built our success on understanding our clients' needs and providing personalized, reliable service. Joining forces with Bluewave enables our clients to access broader capabilities and strategic support, ensuring they get the best-fit technology solutions for their business challenges. The Comtel team is excited to work together with Bluewave, combining our strengths to deliver greater value to our clients."

This acquisition highlights Bluewave's continued commitment to expanding its expertise and market presence, ensuring businesses across the Northeast and beyond can access the most effective and innovative technology solutions.

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave is a technology advisory and sourcing partner transforming how businesses acquire and manage technology solutions. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, Bluewave helps clients modernize their IT and telecom infrastructure while maximizing their technology investments. With a comprehensive approach that spans cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and customer experience solutions, Bluewave ensures businesses thrive in a fast-changing technology landscape. For more information, visit bluewave.net.

About Comtel Group, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Comtel Group, Inc. is a leading telecom advisory firm based in the Boston metro. With over 30 years of experience, Comtel has built lasting relationships with its clients by providing unbiased technology advice and ensuring long-term customer satisfaction. Serving a diverse client base, primarily across the Northeast, Comtel focuses on understanding customer needs and delivering tailored solutions to meet their business objectives.

