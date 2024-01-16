BluHost Taking Hospitality Financial Management Seriously with New Accounting System Upgrade

As BluHost continues to grow, we plan to introduce additional Aptech solutions for business intelligence and budgeting and forecasting in hopes of taking their successes to new heights. Post this

PVNG features the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, and Bank Reconciliation that today's hotel operators are seeking with much-needed browser navigation. Its automated invoice processing, myriad of payment options, drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports, ability to handle single or multi-property accounting, and the fact that it can be deployed as a hosted service, explains why this accounting solution is in such high demand.

"Giving our staff the ability to work any time and from anywhere is a real plus," Rivera said. "So is Aptech's responsive 24/7 support. Even though there is a one-hour time difference between Puerto Rico and Aptech's Pittsburgh headquarters, I am 100% confident that if I send a support email to their help desk after hours or leave a voice message, I will receive a response – and a solution to the problem – instantly. The client support team really knows their stuff. Even if an owner requests a report that doesn't currently exist, we can still deliver on that request thanks to the support team's immediate turnaround. Being able to give our owners what they need as soon as they ask for it is something that sets BluHost apart from other management companies. We owe that to Aptech."

Relationship Building

Aptech has been a pioneer of hospitality software technology for more than 50 years. The company is focused on connecting people with computers and information to solve significant problems in the hospitality and service industries. PVNG was just named a finalist in the "2024 Hotel Tech Awards" by Hotel Tech Report in the category of "Best Finance & Hotel Accounting Software."

"Like Aptech, BluHost is focused on building relationships, not only with its guests but also with owners," said Aptech Vice President Jill Wilder. "Their success is achieved through excellence in execution, integrity, and transparency. Aptech is helping BluHost achieve these goals through excellence in financial management. As BluHost continues to grow, we plan to introduce additional Aptech solutions for business intelligence and budgeting and forecasting in hopes of taking their successes to new heights. Innovation is in our blood, and we are dedicated to keeping our customers aware of industry changes in technology. We are delighted that BluHost has joined our family of happy PVNG customers."

Aptech is an IBM software value plus partner and premier solution provider as well as a Prophix premier business partner. The company is also a proud member of Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP), Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG), the American Hotel and Lodging Assn. (AHLA), and Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

About Aptech Computer Systems Inc.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence, and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels.

