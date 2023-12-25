Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc., Alleging Failure to Provide Accurate Wage Statements

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements, which included all the information required as by law.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. 23CV05482, is currently pending in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc. allegedly failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wages statements. California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable hourly rates during the pay period and the total hours worked, and the applicable pay period in which the wages were earned pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226(a). Allegedly, the wage statements Defendant provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.
Additionally, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, Inc. allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 screening prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.
