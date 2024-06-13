Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Alleging Failure to Provide Accurate Wage Statements

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated allegedly failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wages statements, as required by California Law.
ORANGE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated violated the California Labor Code. The Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2024-01400634-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
According to the lawsuit filed, employees of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to pay wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated allegedly failed to accurately record and pay employees for the actual amount of time these employees worked. Pursuant to the Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Orders, Defendant was required to pay employees for all time worked, meaning the time during which an employee was subject to the control of an employer. Defendant required these employees to work off the clock without paying them for all the time they were under Defendant's control. To the extent that the time worked off the clock does not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant failed to pay minimum wages for the time worked off the-clock in violation of Cal. Lab. Code §§ 1194, 1197, and 1197.1.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, [email protected], https://www.bamlawca.com/
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Share this article