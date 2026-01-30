Blushwood Health Advances Evidence-Driven Botanical Wellness With Independently Tested EBC-46 Extracts

Blushwood Health is a global botanical wellness brand delivering independently tested EBC-46 extracts with medical oversight, transparent sourcing, and rigorous quality assurance.
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blushwood Health is a global botanical wellness company focused on delivering transparently tested, responsibly formulated dietary supplements derived from rare plant compounds. The brand combines independent laboratory verification, medical oversight, and clear consumer education to support informed wellness decisions.
Founded in December 2022, Blushwood Health specializes in authenticated extracts of the Australian Blushwood berry (Fontainea picrosperma), standardized for the naturally occurring botanical compound EBC-46. Every production batch undergoes independent analysis by Eurofins laboratories in Sweden, ensuring identity, purity, and consistency - a level of quality assurance still uncommon in the botanical supplement category.
"A core principle of our work is scientific transparency," says Dr. Annmarie Kyle, M.D., medical advisor to Blushwood Health. "Responsible botanical wellness starts with verified sourcing, independent testing, and clear communication - allowing consumers to make informed choices based on objective data rather than marketing claims."
Blushwood Health offers both capsule and tincture formats designed to integrate seamlessly into daily wellness routines. The company serves customers in more than 40 countries and maintains high satisfaction ratings across independent review platforms, including Trustpilot and Reviews.io.
EBC-46 has been documented in peer-reviewed scientific literature and explored in preclinical research settings by institutions such as the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. Ongoing academic interest has highlighted the compound's distinctive botanical origin and biochemical characteristics, contributing to broader scientific understanding of plant-derived compounds.
Blushwood Health's mission is to set a higher standard for botanical wellness - emphasizing independent verification, medical review, and transparency at every stage of production in response to growing global demand for evidence-guided natural health solutions.
For media inquiries, data assets, and brand information, visit www.blushwood.health or contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Jonas Lundgren, Blushwood Health, 46 730843401, [email protected], https://blushwood.health
SOURCE Blushwood Health
Share this article