BluSky Adds New Vice President to Leadership Team in Chicago

As vice president, his primary objectives are to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities. Robert will also ensure his local office continues to provide unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation.

Born and raised in Chicagoland, Robert has 20 years of experience in the restoration industry, serving customers and developing management professionals. He is end-user focused and has established himself as a leader for his staff, to ultimately provide excellent customer care through the difficult situations of property damage.

Robert resides with his family in the Western suburbs of Chicago and enjoys cooking, building projects and volunteering. "We are very excited to have Robert join the BluSky team to lead this office in Chicago. He has the extensive experience in this unique restoration industry, which is useful to lead this high-quality Chicago team," commented Jeff Neihouser, senior vice president of operational growth for BluSky.

