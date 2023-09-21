BluSky Appoints New Vice President to Leadership Team in Missouri

"We are very excited to have fresh leadership in St. Louis. Curt's previous success and construction management experience is really going to benefit our teams." Tweet this

As vice president, his primary objectives are to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities. Curt will also ensure his local office continues to provide unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation.

Curt joined BluSky in January 2023 as director of operations. He has a 16-year record of success working directly with other leaders and a variety of team members, including principals and project leaders, to ensure general business operations and project execution management objectives are met. Curt has a large commercial construction background that spans throughout the Midwest and East coast that focused on healthcare, life science, historic and brownfield developments.

Through his many years of experience, Curt holds the ability to maintain a strong sense of focus and purpose under pressure, a capability to work independently, strong financial acumen and has strong personal and business integrity. He holds an Industrial Engineer degree and M.B.A with a focus on Domestic and International Business from Eastern Illinois University. Curt and his wife have three daughters and enjoy family time, golf, hiking, lake and poolside activities.

"We are very excited to have fresh leadership in St. Louis. Curt's previous success and construction management experience is really going to benefit our teams," commented Jeff Thornsbury, chief human resources officer.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the nation.

