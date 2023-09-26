BluSky Appoints New Vice President to Leadership Team in North Carolina

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the hiring of Scottie Kimble as vice president of its Charlotte, NC office.

Extensive sales and management experience will prove beneficial to Charlotte team

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the hiring of Scottie Kimble as vice president of its Charlotte, NC office. In his new role, Scottie will be responsible for managing BluSky's Charlotte office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.