BluSky Appoints New Vice President to Leadership Team in North Carolina

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the hiring of Scottie Kimble as vice president of its Charlotte, NC office.
DENVER, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., announced the hiring of Scottie Kimble as vice president of its Charlotte, NC office. In his new role, Scottie will be responsible for managing BluSky's Charlotte office operations including business development, customer relationships, project management, and administration.
As vice president, his primary objectives are to aid in the cultivation of growth for the office by leveraging the BluSky brand to develop relationships with industry professionals resulting in new business opportunities. Scottie will also ensure his local office continues to provide unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation.
With over 20 years in operational and sales leadership, Scottie most recently came to BluSky from a commercial concrete company, where he managed operations and business development. He also lead the Atlantic Coast sales and operations team for a national coffee importer, roaster and distributer within the hospitality and food service industry. Scottie lives in Concord, NC with his wife and two sons. He likes to golf, upland and waterfowl hunt, and spend time with his family outside of work.
"We are very excited to have Scottie join the BluSky team to lead this office in Charlotte. He has the skillset and experience necessary to empower our team here," commented Ken Sussex, regional vice president, Mid-Atlantic region.
About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the nation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
