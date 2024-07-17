BluSky Atlanta Pickleball Tournament Raises $5,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

"It has been great teaming up with the Make-A-Wish foundation this year. We also know that Nash is going to enjoy the treehouse. It was definitely a great event this year and I am looking forward to it growing in the years to come." Post this

The event, held at Windward Lake Club on May 30, drew a crowd of 75 attendees, including 14 BluSky employees, whom all gathered to support the construction of a dream treehouse for a local child named Nash.

The day kicked off with a heartfelt introduction from the family benefiting from the fundraiser, sharing their inspiring story with attendees. Participants enjoyed a day filled with friendly competition, networking opportunities, and entertainment, including music, food, and drinks generously provided by sponsors.

Doug Wesley, BluSky Vice President, expressed his enthusiasm for the event and partnership with Make-A-Wish, stating, "It has been great teaming up with the Make-A-Wish foundation this year. We also know that Nash is going to enjoy the treehouse. It was definitely a great event this year and I am looking forward to it growing in the years to come."

"It was a great time for all, and Nash and his family really enjoyed being a part of the celebration and cause! And, what a special way to celebrate being cancer-free that week...just so special," remarked Make-A-Wish representatives Amber Palomaki and Anna Marie Hanna.

BluSky extends special thanks to all sponsors whose support made the event possible: Greystar, Bridge Property Management, Mailbox Project, Grassco, Valet Living, Crabapple Landscape Experts, Superhero Fire, PM Security, Yellowstone Landscape, Cushman & Wakefield, Willow Bridge, Zamora Tree Services, and Rooter Plus.

John Rebol from Xtreme Wellness originated the pickleball event idea years ago and continues to lead the event with his team, contributing significantly to its success and growth.

About Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. The experience can be a game-changer that brings joy and a sense of normalcy back into a family's life. Our belief in the power and impact of a wish is what guides us and inspires us to grant the wish of every eligible child. For more information on Make-A-Wish, please visit https://wish.org/.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors