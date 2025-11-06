BluSky Bingo Beats for a Cause Event Raises $6,500 For Hatching Hope

"This event felt great to do because of our profession. We see so much devastation in our industry that it was great to know a charity was out there that could help, and I couldn't wait to give back." Post this

The event, held at The Spiral Staircase in Tampa, brought together 80 attendees and 6 BluSky staff members for an evening of fun and support for this very important organization. The event featured lively music, delicious food, a 360 booth, champagne wall, and of course, bingo.

This year's event marked the 1st Bingo Beats for a Cause event hosted by the BluSky Tampa office. Many generous sponsors contributed to the success of the event, and they included Chadwell Supply, Lowes Commercial Painting, DMI Paving, Real Floors, Franklin Street, Stratus Building Solution, Fieldstone Landscaping, PRS Pipe Restoration Solutions, Switch Electric, Ben & Jerry's, Nature Zone, and Equipment Share.

"This event felt great to do because of our profession. We see so much devastation in our industry that it was great to know a charity was out there that could help, and I couldn't wait to give back," stated BluSky Business Development Manager Lindsay Williams.

"The generosity and heart of BluSky continue to shine so brightly across the multifamily industry. Their commitment to giving back to the very communities they serve is truly inspiring. Because of this incredible support, Hatching Hope will be able to deliver comfort kits, pet supplies, and disaster relief essentials to families facing unimaginable loss. BluSky didn't just host an unforgettable event - they helped turn fun and fellowship into real impact for families, children, and pets who will need hope the most when disaster strikes," reflected Keli Lynch-Wright, Founding Director, Hatching Hope.

About Hatching Hope

Hatching Hope is a 501(c)(3) disaster relief nonprofit serving the multifamily housing industry. With the help of dedicated volunteers, we've served over 1.2 million residents displaced by fires, storms, hurricanes, and other disasters. We provide essential relief kits, pet comfort kits, and children's items through partnerships with property management companies, vendor partners, and apartment associations. Together, we deliver comfort and hope-one kit, one resident, one act of compassion at a time. Proudly serving our multifamily family when it matters most. For more information, visit https://hatchinghopecares.org/.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors