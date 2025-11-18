BluSky Clays For a Cause Charity Event Raises $20,000 For Northern Colorado United For Youth

"Clays for a Cause was a great event this year and United for Youth is honored to be the recipient of the proceeds. Clays for a Cause brought over 100 avid sportsmen to compete and raise money for United for Youth." Post this

This year's event marked the 11th annual "Clays" event hosted by the BluSky Fort Collins office, the first benefiting Northern Colorado United for Youth. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Elite NF LLC, Aramsco, Apco Electric, Waypoint Real Estate, Aqua Plumbing, United Rentals, and Element Building Sciences.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky's signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

"With this being my first Clays for Cause event at BluSky, it was truly incredible to see the planning and collaboration that went in to making this day happen not only from our team at BluSky, but from all the contractors and clients we work with daily. This event was as successful as it was due to the amount of teamwork that was involved from start to finish and I couldn't be more grateful for the people I'm surrounded by each day," stated Matt Tuholski, Reconstruction Superintendent, BluSky.

"Clays for a Cause was a great event this year and United for Youth is honored to be the recipient of the proceeds. Clays for a Cause brought over 100 avid sportsmen to compete and raise money for United for Youth. United for Youth is a local non-profit that raises money for disadvantaged youth in the community. This year, we raised over $700,000 and we wouldn't be able to have such success without strong partners like BluSky. BluSky has been a tremendous partner to us through this event as well as by supporting our own events throughout the year as a financial partner and by donating equipment. Our partnership dates back over a decade and we look forward to many more years working together to benefit our community," remarked Reed Miller, President, United for Youth.

About Northern Colorado United for Youth

Northern Colorado United for Youth (NOCO UNIFY) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization centered around raising money for charities serving disadvantaged children in Northern Colorado. In May 2007, our organization started with five members. It has now grown to 30+ active members between the ages of 29-39 and 60+ past members. Since the beginning, we have made it a priority to be a fundraising pillar in our community as well as an organization where young and emerging leaders can immerse themselves into the community, develop strong leadership skills, and grow. NOCO UNIFY aims to expand the base of community service by having young community leaders take part in philanthropic events earlier in life. Our goal is to not only impact the lives of our youth but young leaders as well. For more information, visit https://nocounify.org/.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

