BluSky Clays For A Cause Charity Event Raises $9,000 For Exculta Health + Wellness

This year's event marked the 12th annual "Clays" event hosted by the BluSky Kansas City office, the first benefiting Exculta Health + Wellness. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Crown Med Realty, RMC Group, Brinkmann Constructors, Environmental Construction Specialists (ECS), Grayco Consulting, Lockton Companies, Link Logistics, Brown & Brown, Staff Zone, Hillside Village of Desoto Nursing and Rehabilitation, Cerris Builders, Sunbelt Rentals, Aramsco, and Northpoint Development.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky's signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

"We're grateful to our sponsors, attendees and supporters who made Clays for a Cause a success! BluSky and our partners care deeply about the impact our first responders, veterans, and their families have on our lives and communities. We couldn't have been happier to partner with EXCULTA Health + Wellness in support of their mission," stated Cory Hendrickson, Vice President of BluSky's Kansas City office.

"Exculta Health + Wellness is incredibly grateful to BluSky Restoration Contractors for their generous $9,000 donation through the Clays for a Cause event. This gift will directly support vital programs and services for local veterans, first responders, and their families, helping us continue our mission to provide accessible, trauma-informed care and community resources across West Central Missouri. BluSky's commitment to giving back exemplifies the power of community partnership and compassion in action. We are deeply appreciative of their support and shared dedication to improving the lives of those who have sacrificed so much in service to others," stated Maeghan McKinney, Executive Director, Exculta Health + Wellness.

About Exculta Health + Wellness

Exculta Health and Wellness is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting health and wellbeing in West Central Missouri. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of Veterans, First Responders, and their families, ensuring they feel heard, valued, and supported. Founded in August 2023, we envision a brighter, healthier future for all who call our community home. At Exculta Health and Wellness, we take a holistic approach to healthcare. We believe that health is not just the absence of disease, but a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. Our approach integrates health, movement, and well-being, aiming to promote a balanced and fulfilling life. For more information, visit https://www.excultahealth.com/.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

