BluSky Clays For A Cause Charity Event Raises Over $5,600 For HOPE Against Trafficking

The clays event, held at Island Lake Gun Range in Brighton, brought together 85 attendees and 7 BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization. The day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, delicious breakfast, awards, raffle prizes, and happy hour.

This year's event marked the 4th annual "Clays" event hosted by the BluSky Detroit office, the second benefitting HOPE Against Trafficking. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Aramsco, American Standard Roofing, Integrity Contents Services, Element Building Sciences, Extreme Supplies, Ram Construction Services, Hilton Garden Inn Detroit/Novi, The Westin, Mudman Drywall LLC, The Detroit Garage, Team Heritage, Prism Specialties, Renewal by Classic Cleaners, St. Anne's Mead, Michigan Shooting Centers, The Home Depot, and USI.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky's signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

"We're thrilled everyone joined us for this incredible event - not just to enjoy time together, but to support a great cause," said Brett Myers, Vice President of BluSky's Detroit office.

"The recent charity event was a great success in support of Hope Against Human Trafficking. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we were able to raise funds that will directly support survivors and help provide safe housing, critical resources, and long-term care for those in need. Together, we are making a difference by raising awareness, offering hope, and standing united against human trafficking," stated Michael Kolb, Vice President, Woodbury Management, attendee of the event.

About HOPE Against Trafficking

When HOPE Against Trafficking started, the founders realized that there was a lack of long-term, safe, restorative environments for adult survivors of human trafficking. The women who have been rescued or escaped their traffickers lack hope as they have no safe-haven, no financial stability, and fear for their lives.

HOPE Against Trafficking provides a comprehensive and dedicated program with the vision of helping these survivors to thrive. 90% of women who try to get out of trafficking end up returning to the street through force, for survival or are killed. Their program gives them the chance they never had at life.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

