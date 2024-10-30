BluSky Clays For A Cause Charity Event Raises Over $58,000 For Alaska Adventure Project (AAP)

"The Alaska Adventure Project for Wounded Veterans is deeply grateful to BluSky Restoration Contractors, Brian Edwards, Monika Gibbons, Danielle Woempner, Karon Young, and the rest of the BluSky team for their dedication to empowering veterans and preventing veteran suicide through outdoor therapy." Post this

The event, held at LA Clays Shooting Park in El Monte, CA, brought together 175 attendees and 25 BluSky staff members from our Long Beach, Tustin, Valencia, Ventura, and Riverside offices for a day of fun and support for this very important organization.

The day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, with everyone having an amazing time, no matter their experience level in clay shooting. Will Picquelle (AAP Co-Chair) and Anthony Reinke (AAP Recipient) presented a video on the most recent AAP trip to Ketchikan, Alaska and spoke on behalf of the organization. Will shared that the Veterans refer to him as "CivDiv1," (Civilian Division 1). He never served in the military, but his service now is supporting Veterans through the Alaska Adventure Project – in helping prevent Veteran suicide.

This year's event marked the 3rd annual Clays event hosted by the BluSky Southern California offices, with the Alaska Adventure Project as a first-time beneficiary. BluSky partnered with 45 vendors and friends who provided food, entertainment, and support, making the day a memorable experience for all involved.

"The Alaska Adventure Project for Wounded Veterans is deeply grateful to BluSky Restoration Contractors, Brian Edwards, Monika Gibbons, Danielle Woempner, Karon Young, and the rest of the BluSky team for their dedication to empowering veterans and preventing veteran suicide through outdoor therapy," stated Will Picquelle of the Alaska Adventure Project.

About Alaska Adventure Project

The mission of Alaska Adventure Project (AAP) is to confront the enduring impact of invisible wounds caused by Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) borne by veterans during their time on active duty. AAP is dedicated to delivering a top-tier healing experience characterized by adventure, camaraderie, and the restoration of lifelong bonds that may have been severed post-service. Our programs are specifically tailored for our nation's warriors and their families in need, by immersing them in the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska. AAP aims to provide a unique and therapeutic journey in the land of the midnight sun; the last frontier of our country. The State of Alaska. For more information, please visit https://www.alaskaadventureproject.org/.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

