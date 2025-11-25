BluSky Clays For a Cause Charity Event Raises Over $6,700 For CPCD Head Start

"This Clays event is going to help so many families, especially this time of year during the holidays. We are so thrilled to be able to help as much as possible." Post this

The clays event, held at Pikes Peak Gun Club in Colorado Springs, brought together over 50 attendees and 8 BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization. Hosted by the Colorado Springs BluSky office, the day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, breakfast, lunch, and prizes.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky's signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets. This year marked the first Clays event benefiting CPCD Head Start for the Colorado Springs office – but the team has been supporting CPCD Head Start for many years around the Thanksgiving holiday. Funds raised through the Clays event went directly to buying supplies to give local Colorado Springs families a full Thanksgiving meal. Over 350 families benefited, and BluSky staff helped distribute all the food over the weekend.

"This was the biggest event since I have been involved in organizing Clays for a Cause with BluSky," said Cycely McMillan, Business Development Manager at BluSky.

"This Clays event is going to help so many families, especially this time of year during the holidays. We are so thrilled to be able to help as much as possible," remarked Vaughn Littell, organizer.

About CPCD Head Start

CPCD was founded in 1987 as a spin-off of Catholic Charities to manage the Head Start program in El Paso County. At that time, we were funded to serve 300 children in just one program. We now reach nearly six times that number. Today, CPCD, formally known as Community Partnership for Child Development, operates 63 classrooms in six county school districts and on Fort Carson. We have approximately 360 employees, including teachers, family advocates, nurses, bus drivers, and administrative and support staff. We partner with Early Connections Learning Centers, School District 11, and 10 family child care homes to bring the total number of classrooms to 75, serving more than 1,800 children each day. Collaborating and sharing resources are keys to meeting the needs of children and families in our community. Local partners come together to help families in Head Start, Early Head Start and the Colorado Preschool Program to build a foundation toward self-sufficiency and success. For more information, visit https://www.cpcdheadstart.org/.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors