BluSky Clays For Kids Charity Event Raises $15,000 For Casa of Larimer County

The event, held at Great Guns Sporting in Nunn, CO, brought together 65 attendees and 10 BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization.

The day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, culminating in a heartfelt presentation by Jen Ryan, Executive Director of CASA of Larimer County, during lunch. Ryan highlighted the vital work CASA does in providing safe, nurturing connections for children, emphasizing the impact of their three core programs: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Family Connections, and Trust-Based Relational Intervention® (TBRI®).

"This was an awesome event! It was a lot of fun, and everyone I talked to really enjoyed it. We're grateful to everyone who participated and contributed," remarked Zach Walker, Project Director at the BluSky Fort Collins office.

This year's event marked the 14th annual "Clay for Kids" hosted by the BluSky Fort Collins office, with CASA as a first-time beneficiary. BluSky partnered with 12 local vendors who provided food, entertainment, and support, making the day a memorable experience for all involved.

Cristi Clifton, Development Director for CASA of Larimer County, expressed gratitude for the collaboration, "Thank you for inviting us out to Clays for Kids. We are so grateful to have partnered with you and to meet everyone who participated."

About CASA of Larimer County

CASA of Larimer County is an independent, registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization who serves children and families in Larimer & Jackson Counties. CASA is dedicated to ensuring that children who have experienced abuse and neglect receive the resources and support needed to thrive within safe and permanent family connections. For more information about CASA, visit www.casalarimer.com.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Media Contact

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

SOURCE BluSky Restoration Contractors