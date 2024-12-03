BluSky Clays For Kids Charity Event Raises $5,000 For Operation Breakthrough

"Beyond connecting with businesses, this event was about uniting to make a difference in our community." Post this

The clays event, held at Powder Creek in Lenexa, KS brought together 65 attendees and six BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support for this very important organization.

The day featured a spirited clay shooting competition, delicious food from Chick-fil-A, a raffle with unique gift baskets and giveaways, and an awards presentation. The worst score of the day received a Red Rider BB gun, a prize given every year in Kansas City.

This year's event marked the 15th annual "Clays for Kids" hosted by the BluSky Kansas City office. BluSky partnered with several local vendors and partners in order to make the event a success. They included: Agriland FS / Bring Fuel, Aramsco, Brinkmann Constructors, Lockton, MW Builders, Nabholz, Sunbelt Rentals, Metro Dumpsters, Jaco General Contracting, HD Supply, and Sherwin Williams.

"Beyond connecting with businesses, this event was about uniting to make a difference in our community," remarked Clinton Roberts, BluSky Business Development Manager.

Operation Breakthrough is a not-for-profit corporation providing a nurturing and safe environment for children of the working poor that began in 1971 by Sister Corita Bussanmas and Sister Berta Sailer. The organization responded to the need for quality child care and provided a nurturing and safe environment for children in poverty. Operation has grown and expanded over the years but the vision has been for all children to have the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration contractor with locations coast to coast. We provide residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and multifamily mitigation, restoration, renovation, environmental, and roofing services for properties damaged by water, fire, storms, and other disasters across the country. Our engaged employees bring experience and teamwork to anyone who owns or manages the property, provides property insurance, or manages property insurance claims. Our team provides unparalleled, customer-centric service through empathy, professionalism, communication, and innovation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

Candace Johnson, BluSky Restoration Contractors, 1 800-266-5677, [email protected], www.goblusky.com

